Gravity Rush 2 Wall-to-Wall Pussy

GravityRush2-LiveAction-Promotion-1

GravityRush2-LiveAction-Promotion-2

GravityRush2-LiveAction-Promotion-3

A unique gravity-based promotional video has been released to advertise Gravity Rush 2, cleverly utilizing an adorable kitten to garner as much interest as possible, which will no doubt be successful considering how much the Internet loves them.

The rather impressive live action promotion:

The weight of the world will rest on the shoulders of players once Gravity Rush 2 arrives on January 19th for the PS4, with westerners getting the game a day later on January 20th.



