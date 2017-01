Another trailer for The Witch and The Hundred Knight 2 has attempted to hype up its release, boasting about the game’s improved mechanics and features as well as revealing a few new characters to potentially pique player interest, or just those who harbor a fondness for hot birds.

The thrilling new trailer:

Players can obey the orders of their beloved witch come the release of The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 on February 23rd for the PS4.