NewType-Ranking-February-2017-Anime-3

Enthusiasts have gotten quite the surprise with NewType’s February issue, as the magazine’s ranking for the top anime of the month has been unexpectedly dominated by one particular warring mecha series, likely due to the recent announcement that a new season is on the way.

The ranking:


1. Code Geass

NewType-Ranking-February-2017-Anime-1

2. Yuri On Ice

NewType-Ranking-February-2017-Anime-2

3. Kekkai Sensen

NewType-Ranking-February-2017-Anime-3

4. Bungou Stray Dogs

NewType-Ranking-February-2017-Anime-4

5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans

NewType-Ranking-February-2017-Anime-5

6. Hibike Euphonium 2

NewType-Ranking-February-2017-Anime-6

7. Haikyuu!!

NewType-Ranking-February-2017-Anime-7

8. Drifters

NewType-Ranking-February-2017-Anime-8

9. Touken Ranbu – Hanamaru

NewType-Ranking-February-2017-Anime-9

10. Keijo!

NewType-Ranking-February-2017-Anime-10



