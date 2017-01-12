Enthusiasts have gotten quite the surprise with NewType’s February issue, as the magazine’s ranking for the top anime of the month has been unexpectedly dominated by one particular warring mecha series, likely due to the recent announcement that a new season is on the way.

The ranking:



1. Code Geass

2. Yuri On Ice

3. Kekkai Sensen

4. Bungou Stray Dogs

5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans

6. Hibike Euphonium 2

7. Haikyuu!!

8. Drifters

9. Touken Ranbu – Hanamaru

10. Keijo!