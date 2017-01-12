Top 10 Anime of February 2017, According to NewType
- Date: Jan 12, 2017 03:55 JST
- Tags: Bungou Stray Dogs, Code Geass, Kekkai Sensen, NewType, Rankings, Yuri on Ice
Enthusiasts have gotten quite the surprise with NewType’s February issue, as the magazine’s ranking for the top anime of the month has been unexpectedly dominated by one particular warring mecha series, likely due to the recent announcement that a new season is on the way.
1. Code Geass
2. Yuri On Ice
5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans
7. Haikyuu!!
8. Drifters
10. Keijo!