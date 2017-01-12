RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Otaku Dan


KingdomHearts-ShinjukuStation-Event-1

KingdomHearts-ShinjukuStation-Event-2

KingdomHearts-ShinjukuStation-Event-3

Shinjuku station has served as the location for another special event as the franchise-fest Kingdom Hearts series celebrates its 15th anniversary, where a stained glass clock and various digital displays playing cringe-worthy moments can be seen bewildering random passersby who know nothing about the franchise.

Videos of the event taking place at the Metro Promenade at the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line in Shinjuku:

The event will persist until January 15th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Train S*x Paradise Total Chikanery
    The Blu-ray Debut of Haruhi Suzumiya
    Haruhi Otaku Invade School
    Saki Melds More Moe with Mahjong
    “Share The Cutest Cosplay Ever”
    Stunningly Superior Boa Hancock Cosplay
    Nekomimi Miku Cosplay
    Casual D.Va Cosplay Kicks Back


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments