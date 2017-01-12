Shinjuku station has served as the location for another special event as the franchise-fest Kingdom Hearts series celebrates its 15th anniversary, where a stained glass clock and various digital displays playing cringe-worthy moments can be seen bewildering random passersby who know nothing about the franchise.

Videos of the event taking place at the Metro Promenade at the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line in Shinjuku:

The event will persist until January 15th.