The previously revealed anisong-themed dance program known as Anison Fitness has posted a video PV of the dance routine for Evangelion’s “Cruel Angel Thesis” to give prospective participants an idea of how ridiculous they may end up looking, despite the fact that they can easily perform the solid workout from the comfort of their lonely dens.

The dance routine for Evangelion’s “Cruel Angel Thesis”, intended for beginner and intermediate “dancers”:

A PV for the TV program:

A self-introduction of the show’s anime mascot Sakura Asahina:

Sakura Asahina dancing to “Koi Dance”:

The 5-minute TV program is airing now and will boast a total of 12 episodes.



