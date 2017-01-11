Top 10 Most Attractive Anime Characters

A bespectacled boy has been nominated as the most attractive anime character by way of this latest ranking, with the list apparently being subverted by the rotten contingent as mostly males have occupied it.

The ranking:



1. Shinpachi Shimura (Gintama)

2. Kuroko Tetsuya (Kuroko no Basket)

3. Yuki Nagato (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu)

4. Chikara Ennoshita (Haikyuu!!)

5. Sagaru Yamazaki (Gintama)

6. Kiminobu Kogure (Slam Dunk)

7. Akari Akaza (Yuru Yuri)

8. Tadashi Yamaguchi (Haikyuu!!)

9. Tanaka (Tanaka-kun wa Itsumo Kedaruge)

10. Manami Tamura (Ore no Imouto)