Top 10 Most Attractive Anime Characters
A bespectacled boy has been nominated as the most attractive anime character by way of this latest ranking, with the list apparently being subverted by the rotten contingent as mostly males have occupied it.
1. Shinpachi Shimura (Gintama)
2. Kuroko Tetsuya (Kuroko no Basket)
3. Yuki Nagato (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu)
4. Chikara Ennoshita (Haikyuu!!)
5. Sagaru Yamazaki (Gintama)
6. Kiminobu Kogure (Slam Dunk)
7. Akari Akaza (Yuru Yuri)
8. Tadashi Yamaguchi (Haikyuu!!)
9. Tanaka (Tanaka-kun wa Itsumo Kedaruge)
10. Manami Tamura (Ore no Imouto)
I think it is quite clear that this list is a joke. And I think it is undisputed that Tomoki Kuroki is the most attractive anime character of all times.
Typo: Tomoko
What the hell. Manami? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but Ruri is so clearly more revered for her appeal.
I laughed.
What an unbelievably shitty ranking. Just, no.