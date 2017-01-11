The Salacious Story of Hua Yin “The Spoils of War”
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Jan 11, 2017 04:15 JST
- Tags: DLSite, Doujin Soft, Eroge, Image Gallery, Military, Oppai, Strategy
Dieselmine’s latest eroge, “The Salacious Story of Hua Yin“, revolves around players leading an army of women in defense against a nation of belligerent men, naturally allowing players to do absolutely nothing and watch the predictable aftermath – all illustrated with art from a rather well known hand.
A strategy game, Hua Yin tasks players with creating formations of different troops and sending them out against enemy invaders, offering quite a bit more depth than the usual generic visual novel:
Buyers can look forward to devastating (or being devastated by) hordes of dominant males now.
As awesome as it is, to see pregnancy.
And the coloring is really amazing.
I can't help but wonder whats with her boob in page 3?
It's being pressed down by... nothing?
Page 3?