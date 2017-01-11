The Salacious Story of Hua Yin “The Spoils of War”

Dieselmine’s latest eroge, “The Salacious Story of Hua Yin“, revolves around players leading an army of women in defense against a nation of belligerent men, naturally allowing players to do absolutely nothing and watch the predictable aftermath – all illustrated with art from a rather well known hand.

A strategy game, Hua Yin tasks players with creating formations of different troops and sending them out against enemy invaders, offering quite a bit more depth than the usual generic visual novel:

Buyers can look forward to devastating (or being devastated by) hordes of dominant males now.