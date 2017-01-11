Musou Stars “Now Has Furries!”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jan 11, 2017 18:14 JST
- Tags: Dynasty Warriors, Furries, PS4, Tecmo Koei, Trailer, Vita
In addition to two other characters, Musou Stars has unveiled a new original female fighter named Tamaki, an adorable fox-girl whose character design treads one step further than the regular nekomimi moe girl into actual furry territory it would seem.
Fox-girl Tamaki’s trailer:
Sanada Yukimura’s trailer:
Zhao Yun’s trailer:
The mascot brawler will unleash its fast-paced enemy obliterating action on March 2nd for the PS4 and Vita.