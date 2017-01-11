RSSChannel

Musou Stars “Now Has Furries!”

In addition to two other characters, Musou Stars has unveiled a new original female fighter named Tamaki, an adorable fox-girl whose character design treads one step further than the regular nekomimi moe girl into actual furry territory it would seem.

Fox-girl Tamaki’s trailer:

Sanada Yukimura’s trailer:

Zhao Yun’s trailer:

The mascot brawler will unleash its fast-paced enemy obliterating action on March 2nd for the PS4 and Vita.



