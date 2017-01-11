Inu × Boku SS Cosplay Fabulously Feminine
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Jan 11, 2017 04:03 JST
- Tags: Bloomers, Cosplay, Image Gallery, Inu x Boku SS, Lingerie, Oshiri, Schoolgirls, Yuri
The unique maidens of Inu × Boku SS – Shirakiin Ririchiyo and Roromiya Karuta – have gotten along better than usual according to this highly varied cosplay, with the slight yuri implications bound to convince some into watching the obscure series (despite it possessing almost no yuri whatsoever).
too old
In before me.
Are they using botox or something? Cause holy hell their faces need a paper bag.