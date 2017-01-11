Previous hype built up by Square Enix in anticipation of a NicoNico livestream that would announce Dissidia Final Fantasy’s newest upcoming character has garnered a rather underwhelming reaction from fans, as Final Fantasy IX‘s highly feminine male antagonist Kuja will soon be wreaking havoc – a choice which might please some fans, but likely not those actually playing the title most extensively.

The sexually confused trailer:

Hardcore Dissidia Final Fantasy enthusiasts can expect Kuja to arrive later this month; Dissidia Final Fantasy is available in Japanese arcades now.