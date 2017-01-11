RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Looking Glass


DissidiaFinalFantasy-Kuja-Trailer-1

DissidiaFinalFantasy-Kuja-Trailer-2

DissidiaFinalFantasy-Kuja-Trailer-3

Previous hype built up by Square Enix in anticipation of a NicoNico livestream that would announce Dissidia Final Fantasy’s newest upcoming character has garnered a rather underwhelming reaction from fans, as Final Fantasy IX‘s highly feminine male antagonist Kuja will soon be wreaking havoc – a choice which might please some fans, but likely not those actually playing the title most extensively.

The sexually confused trailer:

Hardcore Dissidia Final Fantasy enthusiasts can expect Kuja to arrive later this month; Dissidia Final Fantasy is available in Japanese arcades now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    550 FFXI Dupers Banned, Including Top $50,000 Account
    K-ON! “Empty Fetishism – Is Reality That Bad?”
    Wonder Festival Truly a Festival of Wonders…
    Free! “Keeps Getting More Godly!”
    Black Rock Shooter Cosplay Smoking Hot
    Sexy Nurse Ruriko Cosplay by Kipi
    Sexy One Piece Swimsuit Gallery
    Stylish Shibuya Rin Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments