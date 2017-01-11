Dissidia Final Fantasy Recruits “Hopelessly Effete” Kuja
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jan 11, 2017 04:15 JST
- Tags: Arcade Gaming, Dissidia, Fighting Games, Final Fantasy IX, Square Enix, Trailer
Previous hype built up by Square Enix in anticipation of a NicoNico livestream that would announce Dissidia Final Fantasy’s newest upcoming character has garnered a rather underwhelming reaction from fans, as Final Fantasy IX‘s highly feminine male antagonist Kuja will soon be wreaking havoc – a choice which might please some fans, but likely not those actually playing the title most extensively.
The sexually confused trailer:
Hardcore Dissidia Final Fantasy enthusiasts can expect Kuja to arrive later this month; Dissidia Final Fantasy is available in Japanese arcades now.