The previously sold-out figure of beautiful blonde vampire Shinobu (also known as Kiss-Shot Acerola Orion Heart Under Blade) of Monogatari dressed as Homura of the magical Madoka series has once again been made available, bound to sell out fast due to the popularity of both franchises – the desirable Shinobu is available now.

