1:1 Rem Statue Up For Grabs

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-1

Seemingly attaining a new level of popularity, Re:Zero’s beloved Rem will soon be able to be taken home in the form of a massive 149cm statue, perfect for the creepy ota demographic to wed or otherwise – should they happen to have at least $13,000 on hand.

Figure X will be manufacturing the 1/1 scale statues, which will apparently also come equipped with a speaker built into its base that will let Rem whisper sweet nothings into the ears of her owner.

The cute and colossal statue:

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-1

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-2

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-3

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-4

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-5

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-6

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-7

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-8

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-9

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-10

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-11

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-12

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-13

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-14

Colossal-ReZero-Statue-Rem-15

Unfortunately only 30 statues total are being made, so those eager to blow their wad in devotion to the series may want to act before February 2nd (as that is when orders will close); Rem will arrive in the custody of her beloved buyers in August.



    Comment by Anonymous
    18:15 11/01/2017

    You could have told us sooner. If i'd known this was coming out with only a short window to buy i'd not have paid my sons college fees till next year ;.;

    Avatar of Nin
    Comment by Nin
    18:51 11/01/2017

    Should be soft-bust.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:46 11/01/2017

    just hire a real maid and let her cosplay as rem

    Avatar of mark yeager
    Comment by mark yeager
    18:44 11/01/2017

    My question is are the clothes part of the statue or can they be removed *evil grin*

