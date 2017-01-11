1:1 Rem Statue Up For Grabs

Seemingly attaining a new level of popularity, Re:Zero’s beloved Rem will soon be able to be taken home in the form of a massive 149cm statue, perfect for the creepy ota demographic to wed or otherwise – should they happen to have at least $13,000 on hand.

Figure X will be manufacturing the 1/1 scale statues, which will apparently also come equipped with a speaker built into its base that will let Rem whisper sweet nothings into the ears of her owner.

The cute and colossal statue:

Unfortunately only 30 statues total are being made, so those eager to blow their wad in devotion to the series may want to act before February 2nd (as that is when orders will close); Rem will arrive in the custody of her beloved buyers in August.