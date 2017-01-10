Touken Ranbu 2nd Anniversary Exhibit Unveiled
Jan 10, 2017
Anthropomorphic sword boy smartphone game Touken Ranbu has celebrated its 2nd anniversary with a grandiose exhibit featuring an assortment of goods, from artwork to merchandise and replica swords – a marvel that perhaps even a few non-rotten, non-sword fetishists may find interesting.
Ikebukuro’s Sunshine City Complex has served as the location of the exhibit; the event will persist until January 15th.