Anthropomorphic sword boy smartphone game Touken Ranbu has celebrated its 2nd anniversary with a grandiose exhibit featuring an assortment of goods, from artwork to merchandise and replica swords – a marvel that perhaps even a few non-rotten, non-sword fetishists may find interesting.

Ikebukuro’s Sunshine City Complex has served as the location of the exhibit; the event will persist until January 15th.



