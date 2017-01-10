Namamiko Hakur*i R*imu Onahole Parody Emerges
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Jan 10, 2017 03:20 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, Miko, Onanism, Otaku, Parody, Ronery, Touhou
The Namamiko onahole parody has turned Touhou’s popular miko Hakurei Reimu into a sex object, bound to prove sensuous for the many crazed otaku who have an obsession with 2D women whilst also draining them of their hard-earned funds despite seeming to be no different from a standard onahole.
Buyers can give Hakurei Reimu a donation of the white variety with this onahole parody now.