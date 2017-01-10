Amakano Ever Promiscuous
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Jan 10, 2017 03:29 JST
- Tags: Ero-anime, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Pantsu, Romance, Schoolgirls
The purely consensual ero-action of Amakano has returned with its 4th scandalous episode, showcasing the protagonist once again indulging upon various different women in a romantic fashion and sure to make viewers wonder how the male character can manage doing such a thing without getting caught.
Omake:
The promiscuous antics of Amakano’s 4th episode can be witnessed now.