Top 10 Most Unpredictable Anime
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 9, 2017 04:14 JST
- Tags: Evangelion, Kimi no Na wa, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Rankings, Shingeki no Kyojin
The anime shows that harbored a surprising twist or novel premise have become the subject of this new ranking, with one beloved mecha series easily securing first place due to its teen drama and “psychological depth”.
7. (tie) – Danganronpa The Stage ~Kibou no Gakuen to Zetsubou no Kokosei~
7. (tie) – Umineko no Naku Koro ni
7. (tie) – Kami-sama no Inai Nichiyobi
10. – Tokyo Magnitude 8.0
Unpredictable??? them??? lol, prob tokio and umineko.
Great to see Sunday Without God on a list, that's certainly rare, even though it's such a great anime.