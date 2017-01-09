RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Jappydolls


Top10-Most-Unpredictable-Anime-2017-4

The anime shows that harbored a surprising twist or novel premise have become the subject of this new ranking, with one beloved mecha series easily securing first place due to its teen drama and “psychological depth”.

The ranking:

1. Neon Genesis Evangelion

Top10-Most-Unpredictable-Anime-2017-1

2. Shingeki no Kyojin

Top10-Most-Unpredictable-Anime-2017-2

3. Kimi no Na Wa

Top10-Most-Unpredictable-Anime-2017-3

4. Madoka Magica

Top10-Most-Unpredictable-Anime-2017-4

5. Code Geass R2

Top10-Most-Unpredictable-Anime-2017-5

6. Higurashi no Naku Koro ni

Top10-Most-Unpredictable-Anime-2017-6

7. (tie) – Danganronpa The Stage ~Kibou no Gakuen to Zetsubou no Kokosei~

Top10-Most-Unpredictable-Anime-2017-7

7. (tie) – Umineko no Naku Koro ni

Top10-Most-Unpredictable-Anime-2017-8

7. (tie) – Kami-sama no Inai Nichiyobi

Top10-Most-Unpredictable-Anime-2017-9

10. – Tokyo Magnitude 8.0

Top10-Most-Unpredictable-Anime-2017-10



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:09 09/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Unpredictable??? them??? lol, prob tokio and umineko.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:44 09/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Great to see Sunday Without God on a list, that's certainly rare, even though it's such a great anime.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Amagi Brilliant Park Bikini Cheerleader Anime
    Ar Tonelico 3 Stripping Powerups
    GURODAM
    Musou Stars Emerges – “Why Dynasty Warriors!?”
    Sexy Saber Bathing Suit Cosplay Fancifully Frilly
    Festive Riven Cosplay Hops to It
    Gununu Gallery
    Stunningly Superior Boa Hancock Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments