Tales of Zestiria The X Continues to Impress
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 9, 2017 23:24 JST
- Tags: Drama, Fantasy, Image Gallery, Tales of Zestiria, Tales Series, Ufotable
The second season of Tales of Zestiria The X has brought the usual assortment of action and danger, though some may be more intrigued by the fact that Velvet has once again made an appearance in the show’s ending – perhaps hinting at more episodes dedicated to Tales of Berseria.
Omake:
Being sarcastic now are we? when did it ever start impressing?
The only good part was the tales of berseria promotion thing.
the first season was a lot of fun
More so than the game itself, as the anime is far superior to the game...
omg what a stupidity. anime is so mediocre. if you wanted to insult a game, you could use your head a little bit to make at least some point :D
you shouldnt waste your time to insult a "game"... games dont feel anything... you know.. they are only games...
Why play a 30+ hour video game when you can just watch the anime for 5 hours? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯