Kirisame Marisa Cosplay Magical & Wondrous
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: Jan 9, 2017 01:10 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Hats, Image Gallery, Marisa, Touhou, Zettai Ryouiki
Blonde bullet-dodger Kirisame Marisa can be observed enjoying the outdoor area of what some obsessed Touhou fans may claim to be Gensokyo, with the cosplay opting to use a skimpier iteration of Marisa’s classic attire, a decision likely made to try and garner more attention by way of sex appeal.
Her face have different expressions and she can even laugh. Is it real or all shopped?