Fatal Fighter “Has An All Woman Roster!”
Negative opinions have arrived en masse for Fatal Fighter’s new trailer, a game that will boast a roster composed entirely of female characters while possessing many other elements that quite scandalously bear a great resemblance (albeit at a lesser quality) to one particular fighting game franchise.
The rather rough trailer, which has unfortunately been showered with down-votes:
The title may have some merit in regards to service due to its all-female cast but many harsh critics still have low expectations; the fighting game is slated for release later in the year.
Just straight skeleton rips from Street Fighter and KoF? If you do well enough to get sued for copyright, I'll be amazed.
I'm all for the female cast but the game looks pretty bad.
Like this looks like something that should of come out like 10 years ago or something.
*Should have
I agree, it looks like a PS2 title at best.
Agree to this, the combat system and the graphics are very outdated.