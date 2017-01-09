RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Jappydolls


Fatal Fighter “Has An All Woman Roster!”

FatalFighter-Trailer-1

FatalFighter-Trailer-2

FatalFighter-Trailer-3

Negative opinions have arrived en masse for Fatal Fighter’s new trailer, a game that will boast a roster composed entirely of female characters while possessing many other elements that quite scandalously bear a great resemblance (albeit at a lesser quality) to one particular fighting game franchise.

The rather rough trailer, which has unfortunately been showered with down-votes:

The title may have some merit in regards to service due to its all-female cast but many harsh critics still have low expectations; the fighting game is slated for release later in the year.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    4 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of TakedaDoujin
    Comment by TakedaDoujin
    05:05 09/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just straight skeleton rips from Street Fighter and KoF? If you do well enough to get sued for copyright, I'll be amazed.

    Reply to TakedaDoujin
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:39 09/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm all for the female cast but the game looks pretty bad.

    Like this looks like something that should of come out like 10 years ago or something.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:06 09/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    *Should have

    I agree, it looks like a PS2 title at best.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:05 09/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Agree to this, the combat system and the graphics are very outdated.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Amagi Brilliant Park Bikini Cheerleader Anime
    Ar Tonelico 3 Stripping Powerups
    GURODAM
    Musou Stars Emerges – “Why Dynasty Warriors!?”
    Sexy Saber Bathing Suit Cosplay Fancifully Frilly
    Festive Riven Cosplay Hops to It
    Gununu Gallery
    Stunningly Superior Boa Hancock Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments