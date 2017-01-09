Fatal Fighter “Has An All Woman Roster!”

Negative opinions have arrived en masse for Fatal Fighter’s new trailer, a game that will boast a roster composed entirely of female characters while possessing many other elements that quite scandalously bear a great resemblance (albeit at a lesser quality) to one particular fighting game franchise.

The rather rough trailer, which has unfortunately been showered with down-votes:

The title may have some merit in regards to service due to its all-female cast but many harsh critics still have low expectations; the fighting game is slated for release later in the year.