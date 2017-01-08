Urara Meirochou Adorable Navel Exposure Anime
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 8, 2017 04:09 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Image Gallery, JC Staff, Moe, Navel, Oppai, Urara Meirochou
Aspiring fortune-teller anime Urara Meirochou has inserted some much needed cuteness into the winter anime line-up as it follows the story of charming girls on their path to becoming fortune-tellers, which some viewers are hailing as the most ludicrous concept for a “moe girls talk about cute things” type B anime yet.
Omake:
The "cute girls doing cute things" of the season :3