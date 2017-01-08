Re:Zero Death or Kiss OP Unsurprisingly Positive

Trauma and death have taken a backseat in the upcoming Re:Zero visual novel “Re:Zero Death or Kiss“, with the release of this optimistic OP being a clear indication as it gleefully introduces the myriad luscious women that players will have the opportunity to court.

The bubbly and energetic OP:

Rabid Re:Zero fans can endlessly debate about which maiden of the series is the best once Re:Zero Death or Kiss launches for the PS4 and Vita on March 23rd.