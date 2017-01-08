RSSChannel

Some may be rather put-off by the live action music video that was recently released in celebration of classic kiddie anime Crayon Shin-chan‘s 25th anniversary, as many believe that the anime’s quirky charms do not translate well to the real world – though the remix of one of the show’s ancient opening songs may at least entertain.

The disturbing live action MV, set to “Ora wa Ninkimono 25th Mix”:

The 25th anime film for the Crayon Shin-chan series – Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Shurai! Uchujin Shiriri – is slated to debut on April 15th.



