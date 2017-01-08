Crayon Shin-chan 25th Anniversary Live Action MV Emerges
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 8, 2017 22:02 JST
- Tags: Anniversaries, Asahi, Crayon Shin-chan, Dancing, Live Action, Music, MV
Some may be rather put-off by the live action music video that was recently released in celebration of classic kiddie anime Crayon Shin-chan‘s 25th anniversary, as many believe that the anime’s quirky charms do not translate well to the real world – though the remix of one of the show’s ancient opening songs may at least entertain.
The disturbing live action MV, set to “Ora wa Ninkimono 25th Mix”:
The 25th anime film for the Crayon Shin-chan series – Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Shurai! Uchujin Shiriri – is slated to debut on April 15th.