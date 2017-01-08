Asura Girl Blood-C Live Action Movie Due

A live action film has been announced to be in the works for the profusely gory Blood-C series, immediately causing many to question whether the film will be truthful to the franchise and possess a substantial amount of gore (and if the gore effects will be of decent quality).

The film will apparently feature an original story and take place during the military regime of the pre-World War II era of Japan, where violence breaks out between villagers and Japan’s police forces – though more twisted individuals are hoping that colossal monsters hellbent on humanity’s destruction will also make an appearance.

Despite the established notion that most live action versions of existing franchises are destined for failure, some loyal fans are hoping that the film – entitled Asura Shoujo: Blood-C Ibun – will boast some positive attributes; the movie is slated to debut in early fall.