Snow Miku 2017 Theme MV Gently Soothes

Hatsune Miku‘s official YouTube channel has unleashed a MV for Snow Miku 2017’s theme song, hopefully stirring up anticipation with the cheerful piece and equally enchanting animation (despite the fact that the event will no doubt be overcrowded simply due to its relation with the world-renowned Hatsune Miku).

The official MV for “Star Night Snow”, which was composed by n-buna and Orangestar:

Those attending Snow Miku 2017 can look forward to listening to the fabulous song again at the event.