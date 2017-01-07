Schoolgirl Strikers Strikingly Bland
Jan 7, 2017
The anime adaptation of Schoolgirl Strikers has told the tale of a group of schoolgirls saving the world from a mysterious monster race, scoring pretty low in terms of originality for some but sure to please those who have spent countless hours playing the mobile game, or simply like girls who transform into girls in skimpy bikinis.
Omake:
キター！