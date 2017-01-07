Black Desert Online Nude Costume Mods Seriously Sensuous
More nude mods have surfaced for popular MMORPG Black Desert Online, allowing players to reveal the lithe bodies of their gorgeous female characters by way of some altered outfits and bound to be an effective change of pace to lessen the impact of all the monotonous grind.
The glorious nude mod:
Instructions on its installation can be found via the mod’s official forum post.
