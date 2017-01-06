Shosen Book Tower’s Top 10 Selling Light Novels of 2016
- Date: Jan 6, 2017 02:27 JST
Akihabara-based book store Shosen Book Tower has given internet dwellers some insight into their most sold light novels of the year, with comedic fantasy world hijinks seeming to be much more popular than heart-pounding drama or captivating combat scenes.
1. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!
4. Re:Zero
5. Overlord
6. Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei
7. Gate: Jieitai ka no chi Nite Kaku Tatakaeri
10. Tensei Shitara Slime datta ken