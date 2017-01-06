Akihabara-based book store Shosen Book Tower has given internet dwellers some insight into their most sold light novels of the year, with comedic fantasy world hijinks seeming to be much more popular than heart-pounding drama or captivating combat scenes.

The ranking:



1. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!

2. Hai to Gensou no Grimgar

3. Sword Art Online

4. Re:Zero

5. Overlord

6. Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei

7. Gate: Jieitai ka no chi Nite Kaku Tatakaeri

8. Danmachi: Sword Oratoria

9. Honzuki no Gekokujou

10. Tensei Shitara Slime datta ken