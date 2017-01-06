RSSChannel

Akihabara-based book store Shosen Book Tower has given internet dwellers some insight into their most sold light novels of the year, with comedic fantasy world hijinks seeming to be much more popular than heart-pounding drama or captivating combat scenes.

The ranking:


1. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!

ShosenBookTower-Top10-Most-Sold-LightNovels-2016-1

2. Hai to Gensou no Grimgar

ShosenBookTower-Top10-Most-Sold-LightNovels-2016-2

3. Sword Art Online

ShosenBookTower-Top10-Most-Sold-LightNovels-2016-3

4. Re:Zero

ShosenBookTower-Top10-Most-Sold-LightNovels-2016-4

5. Overlord

ShosenBookTower-Top10-Most-Sold-LightNovels-2016-5

6. Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei

ShosenBookTower-Top10-Most-Sold-LightNovels-2016-6

7. Gate: Jieitai ka no chi Nite Kaku Tatakaeri

ShosenBookTower-Top10-Most-Sold-LightNovels-2016-7

8. Danmachi: Sword Oratoria

ShosenBookTower-Top10-Most-Sold-LightNovels-2016-8

9. Honzuki no Gekokujou

ShosenBookTower-Top10-Most-Sold-LightNovels-2016-9

10. Tensei Shitara Slime datta ken

ShosenBookTower-Top10-Most-Sold-LightNovels-2016-10



