Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World Short Explosively Moe

PoochyYoshiWoollyWorld-Animation-1

PoochyYoshiWoollyWorld-Animation-2

PoochyYoshiWoollyWorld-Animation-3

Nintendo has possibly bolstered their reputation for delivering adorable titles with this animated short for “Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World“, leaving numerous fans in awe of its cuteness and additionally serving as an incentive for players as the game offers more as rewards.

The stylized animation, which revolves around Yoshi teaching Poochy how to fetch:

Gamers young and old can experience Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World for the 3DS on January 19th; westerners can witness the game in all its glory come February 3rd.



