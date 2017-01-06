Nekopara Volume 3 Teaser Bountifully Sweet

Neko Works have released a teaser trailer for the upcoming third volume of saucy cat-girl eroge Nekopara, showing off some of the game’s cute scenes with the adorable Cinnamon and Maple, the next friendly felines that players will have the pleasure of getting closer to (and having sex with).

The charming teaser, which was originally shown at Comiket 91:

The third lusty volume of Nekopara is slated to jump down off the furniture on April 28th; pre-orders will open starting January 27th.