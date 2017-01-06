Masamune-kun no Revenge All About Vengeance
- Date: Jan 6, 2017 21:38 JST
The debut of Masamune-kun no Revenge‘s first episode has informed viewers of the anime’s revenge-based premise, which concerns the reformed protagonist and his attempt to break the heart of a dastardly girl who used to bully him – a concept that will no doubt resonate with the many otaku who can so sadly relate.
Omake:
Believe it or not the little girl on the very first animated gif you gonna see was Mr. Generic male MC's mama!
Interesting plot. Certainly much better than the retarded shit of Koe no Katachi where the bullied falls in love with the bully.
Is that boy with two hairpins a trap?
Don't tell me it's another anime for self-inserts.