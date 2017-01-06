Akiba’s Trip Anime Full of Scandalous Stripping
- Date: Jan 6, 2017 02:27 JST
Sexy stripping franchise Akiba’s Trip has at last debuted in anime form, naturally delivering plenty of sumptuous clothes-rending action and an abundance of riveting battles as well – bound to prove entertaining with such a promising combination.
Omake:
Garbage of Season.
"I want to steal his pants. - Fine, go ahead ..."