The Wandering Witch Sexually Bewitching
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Jan 5, 2017 05:41 JST
- Tags: DLSite, Doujin Soft, Eroge, Fantasy, Image Gallery, Oppai, RPG, Visual Novels
Those intoxicated by the fantasy of slaying monsters and copulating with rescued damsels may enjoy Loopsoft’s “The Wandering Witch“, as the RPG might satisfy not only that desire but a one for a unique combat system as well.
The RPG revolves around supple witch Louise and her cohort Frey as they become swept up in an incident concerning the people of a certain town, leading to a multitude of consensual sex scenes that reward justice-seeking males rather than rapacious vandals (for once).
The Wandering Witch features an abundance of sexy H-scenes for players to experience and is available for purchase now.