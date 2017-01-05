RSSChannel

Sankaku Apple App 1.2 Boasts Notes, More

jk-with-iphone

Version 1.2 of the iOS edition of the Sankaku app is out, bringing note and avatar support, an even more robust login system (some users reported problems), and a variety of minor bug fixes and enhancements.

The app is freely available from Apple’s App Store now.

New users may care to entrumpen their experience by disabling the Apple-mandated content filters, which can be done by accessing their account options from Sankaku Channel itself.

The Android app’s various editions are of course still available too.

