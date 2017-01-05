Sankaku Apple App 1.2 Boasts Notes, More

Version 1.2 of the iOS edition of the Sankaku app is out, bringing note and avatar support, an even more robust login system (some users reported problems), and a variety of minor bug fixes and enhancements.

The app is freely available from Apple’s App Store now.

New users may care to entrumpen their experience by disabling the Apple-mandated content filters, which can be done by accessing their account options from Sankaku Channel itself.

The Android app’s various editions are of course still available too.

Questions or suggestions, complaints or comments, all are welcome…