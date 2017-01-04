RSSChannel

Top20-Anime-2016-2Ch-6

Denizens of 2ch have finished arguing over what they believe to be the best anime of 2016, divulging not only a video of the results but revealing that Kyoto Animation’s musical schoolgirl drama has somehow managed to surpass the almighty Re:Zero.

The ranking:


1. Hibike! Euphonium 2

Top20-Anime-2016-2Ch-1

2. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!

Top20-Anime-2016-2Ch-2

3. Re:Zero

Top20-Anime-2016-2Ch-3

4. Boku Dake ga Inai Machi

Top20-Anime-2016-2Ch-4

5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Diamond Is Unbreakable

Top20-Anime-2016-2Ch-5

6. Keijo

Top20-Anime-2016-2Ch-6

7 (tie). Shakunetsu no Takkyuu Musume

Top20-Anime-2016-2Ch-7

7 (tie). Flying Witch

Top20-Anime-2016-2Ch-8

9. Mob Psycho 100

Top20-Anime-2016-2Ch-9

10. Yuri on Ice

Top20-Anime-2016-2Ch-10

11. New Game!

12. Kuromukuro

13. Active Raid

14. Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan

15. Flip Flappers

16. Kono Bijutsubu ni wa Mondai ga aru!

17 (tie). Haikyu!!

17 (tie). Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu

19. Drifters

20. Joker Game



