Denizens of 2ch have finished arguing over what they believe to be the best anime of 2016, divulging not only a video of the results but revealing that Kyoto Animation’s musical schoolgirl drama has somehow managed to surpass the almighty Re:Zero.

The ranking:



1. Hibike! Euphonium 2

2. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!

3. Re:Zero

4. Boku Dake ga Inai Machi

5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Diamond Is Unbreakable

6. Keijo

7 (tie). Shakunetsu no Takkyuu Musume

7 (tie). Flying Witch

9. Mob Psycho 100

10. Yuri on Ice

11. New Game!

12. Kuromukuro

13. Active Raid

14. Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan

15. Flip Flappers

16. Kono Bijutsubu ni wa Mondai ga aru!

17 (tie). Haikyu!!

17 (tie). Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu

19. Drifters

20. Joker Game