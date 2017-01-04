Top 20 Anime of 2016, According to 2ch
- Date: Jan 4, 2017 04:42 JST
Denizens of 2ch have finished arguing over what they believe to be the best anime of 2016, divulging not only a video of the results but revealing that Kyoto Animation’s musical schoolgirl drama has somehow managed to surpass the almighty Re:Zero.
2. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!
3. Re:Zero
5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Diamond Is Unbreakable
6. Keijo
7 (tie). Shakunetsu no Takkyuu Musume
7 (tie). Flying Witch
10. Yuri on Ice
11. New Game!
12. Kuromukuro
13. Active Raid
14. Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan
15. Flip Flappers
16. Kono Bijutsubu ni wa Mondai ga aru!
17 (tie). Haikyu!!
17 (tie). Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu
19. Drifters
20. Joker Game