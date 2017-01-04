Pop Star Ariana Grande × Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius

Western pop star Ariana Grande – which Japanese otaku (or most westerners for that matter) will clearly have no familiarity with – has somehow obtained a tribute in mobile RPG Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius, where she will actually be present in the game wearing a bunny girl outfit, something that she is apparently notable for.

Pop star Ariana Grande:

Whether she will be a playable character or part of an event has not been specified, though many fans have shown a great amount of confusion over why such a B-lister was chosen to make an appearance in the game…