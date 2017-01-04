Lil Uzi Vert Music Video “Besmirching Anime”

Forgettable western hip hop artist “Lil Uzi Vert” has paid tribute to the world of anime and manga with his latest music video, which is unsurprisingly filled to the brim with low budget visuals – and anime fans may likely find the video off-putting due to not only the effects but the grotesque transition of anime elements into reality.

The bizarre music video, with lyrics that might be indecipherable for some:

More optimistic critics have given the music video more credit than a certain “Soulja Boy” song however…