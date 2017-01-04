RSSChannel

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV Bonus Utterly Adorable

KingsglaiveFinalFantasyXV-Bonus-Short-1

KingsglaiveFinalFantasyXV-Bonus-Short-2

KingsglaiveFinalFantasyXV-Bonus-Short-3

A bonus animated short has been provided by Square Enix as thanks to the hordes of fans who went to watch the Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV movie, certain to capture the hearts of watchers with its cuteness – at least before witnessing the cruel ending.

The musical animated short, which also features franchise favorite Ultros:

The Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV movie is available on BD now.



    Comment by Anonymous
    03:00 04/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    That man is the real Monster ...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of saike
    Comment by saike
    02:59 04/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    poor ultros

    Reply to saike


