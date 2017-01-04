Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV Bonus Utterly Adorable
- Date: Jan 4, 2017 01:55 JST
A bonus animated short has been provided by Square Enix as thanks to the hordes of fans who went to watch the Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV movie, certain to capture the hearts of watchers with its cuteness – at least before witnessing the cruel ending.
The musical animated short, which also features franchise favorite Ultros:
The Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV movie is available on BD now.
That man is the real Monster ...
poor ultros