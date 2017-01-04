Final Fantasy XIV × Garo

Beastly sentai series Garo has become the next franchise to participate in a collaboration with Square Enix MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV, which will naturally feature a variety of items inspired by the Garo universe that those with too much time on their hands can mindlessly grind for.

A trailer featuring some of the items:

The collaboration celebrates the upcoming debut of “Garo Zero: Dragon Blood” and will launch on January 17th.