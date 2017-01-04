RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otaku Dan


Final Fantasy XIV × Garo

Garo-FinalFantasyXIV-Event-Trailer-1

Garo-FinalFantasyXIV-Event-Trailer-2

Garo-FinalFantasyXIV-Event-Trailer-3

Beastly sentai series Garo has become the next franchise to participate in a collaboration with Square Enix MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV, which will naturally feature a variety of items inspired by the Garo universe that those with too much time on their hands can mindlessly grind for.

A trailer featuring some of the items:

The collaboration celebrates the upcoming debut of “Garo Zero: Dragon Blood” and will launch on January 17th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    A Certain Magical Index Nets English BD Release
    Top 25 Most Anticipated Anime of Summer 2013
    Hyouka Finale Excessively Beautiful
    Oppai Tousen Ero Nurse DVD
    Rambunctious Rem Ero-Cosplay Maid in Heaven
    Perfect Hatsune Miku China Dress Cosplay by Elye
    Lenfried Extreme: “She Bares All At Last!”
    Comiket 89 Day 2 Cosplay Packs Quite a Punch


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments