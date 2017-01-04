The 30th anniversary for the beloved Dragon Quest franchise has prompted fans to compare the original concept sketches of series creator Yuji Horii with that of Akira Toriyama’s final designs, clearly revealing a distinct difference in style whilst making many wonder what would have become of the franchise with the original designs…

Akira Toriyama’s final designs can be seen on the left whilst Yuji Horii’s original concepts can be seen on the right: