RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otaku Dan


AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-1

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-3

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-6

The 30th anniversary for the beloved Dragon Quest franchise has prompted fans to compare the original concept sketches of series creator Yuji Horii with that of Akira Toriyama’s final designs, clearly revealing a distinct difference in style whilst making many wonder what would have become of the franchise with the original designs…

Akira Toriyama’s final designs can be seen on the left whilst Yuji Horii’s original concepts can be seen on the right:

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-1

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-2

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-3

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-5

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-4

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-6

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-8

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-7

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-9

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-10

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-11

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-12

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-13

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-14

AkiraToriyamaYujiHorii-Comparison-15



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    A Certain Magical Index Nets English BD Release
    Top 25 Most Anticipated Anime of Summer 2013
    Hyouka Finale Excessively Beautiful
    Oppai Tousen Ero Nurse DVD
    Rambunctious Rem Ero-Cosplay Maid in Heaven
    Perfect Hatsune Miku China Dress Cosplay by Elye
    Lenfried Extreme: “She Bares All At Last!”
    Comiket 89 Day 2 Cosplay Packs Quite a Punch


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments