Comiket 91 Cosplay Purely Mesmerizing
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Jan 4, 2017 04:42 JST
- Tags: Comiket, Cosplay, Events, Image Gallery, Oppai, Tokyo Big Sight, Winter
Despite the countless cosplay contributions to traumatic time travel anime Re:Zero, a wide variety of anime have made a cosplay appearance at Comiket 91, with both old and new franchises receiving love and attention – in part be thanks to the event’s sheer volume of attendees, but also hopefully enough of a love of novelty to prevent an entire flotilla of Shimokazes being a regular fixture.