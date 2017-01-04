Bespectacled Shielder Cosplay Worth Pondering
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: Jan 4, 2017 01:50 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Fate/Grand Order, Image Gallery, Megane, Moe
Fate/Grand Order’s recently aired anime special has inspired some relevant cosplay as the beautiful pink-haired Shielder has already obtained an interpretation of her casual attire and megane, though many are hoping that the upcoming episodes show off her sexy Halloween outfit so that more cosplayers follow suit.
Respect dat girl!