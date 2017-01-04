RSSChannel

Bespectacled Shielder Cosplay Worth Pondering

Cute-Shielder-Megane-Cosplay-1

Fate/Grand Order’s recently aired anime special has inspired some relevant cosplay as the beautiful pink-haired Shielder has already obtained an interpretation of her casual attire and megane, though many are hoping that the upcoming episodes show off her sexy Halloween outfit so that more cosplayers follow suit.

The cute and casual cosplay:

Cute-Shielder-Megane-Cosplay-2

Cute-Shielder-Megane-Cosplay-3

Cute-Shielder-Megane-Cosplay-4

Cute-Shielder-Megane-Cosplay-5

Cute-Shielder-Megane-Cosplay-6

Cute-Shielder-Megane-Cosplay-7

Cute-Shielder-Megane-Cosplay-8



    Anonymous
    02:49 04/01/2017

    Respect dat girl!

