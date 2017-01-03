Top 10 Most Sold Cosplay Outfits of 2016
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 3, 2017 15:41 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Hai-Furi, Hibike! Euphonium, Love Live!, Persona, Rankings, Re:Zero
Top cosplay outfit provider Cospa has unveiled data regarding their most purchased costumes of the year, revealing the seifuku of one music-centric yuri-baiting series to be the most popular as it dethrones the absurdly revered Re:Zero.
1. Kitauji High Uniform (Hibike! Euphonium)
2. Yokosuka Girls’ Marine High School Uniform (Haifuri)
3. Uranohoshi Girls’ Academy Uniform (Love Live! Sunshine!!)
4. Shujin High School Male Uniform (Persona 5)
5. Rem/Ram Maid Outfit (Re:Zero)
6. Kuromorimine Girls High School Panzer Jacket (Girl und Panzer)
7. Kashima Outfit (Kantai Collection)
8. Naoe Kanno Outfit (Brave Witches)
9. Nagito Komaeda Outfit (Danganronpa)
10. Ashford Academy Female Uniform (Code Geass)
Harley Quinn??
KyoAni finds a way.