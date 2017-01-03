RSSChannel

Top 10 Most Sold Cosplay Outfits of 2016

Top10-Cospa-Most-Sold-Cosplay-Outfits-8

Top cosplay outfit provider Cospa has unveiled data regarding their most purchased costumes of the year, revealing the seifuku of one music-centric yuri-baiting series to be the most popular as it dethrones the absurdly revered Re:Zero.

The ranking:


1. Kitauji High Uniform (Hibike! Euphonium)

Top10-Cospa-Most-Sold-Cosplay-Outfits-1

2. Yokosuka Girls’ Marine High School Uniform (Haifuri)

Top10-Cospa-Most-Sold-Cosplay-Outfits-2

3. Uranohoshi Girls’ Academy Uniform (Love Live! Sunshine!!)

Top10-Cospa-Most-Sold-Cosplay-Outfits-3

4. Shujin High School Male Uniform (Persona 5)

Top10-Cospa-Most-Sold-Cosplay-Outfits-4

5. Rem/Ram Maid Outfit (Re:Zero)

Top10-Cospa-Most-Sold-Cosplay-Outfits-5

6. Kuromorimine Girls High School Panzer Jacket (Girl und Panzer)

Top10-Cospa-Most-Sold-Cosplay-Outfits-6

7. Kashima Outfit (Kantai Collection)

Top10-Cospa-Most-Sold-Cosplay-Outfits-7

8. Naoe Kanno Outfit (Brave Witches)

Top10-Cospa-Most-Sold-Cosplay-Outfits-8

9. Nagito Komaeda Outfit (Danganronpa)

Top10-Cospa-Most-Sold-Cosplay-Outfits-9

10. Ashford Academy Female Uniform (Code Geass)

Top10-Cospa-Most-Sold-Cosplay-Outfits-10



