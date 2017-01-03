Getsuyoubi no Tawawa BD Bonus Big & Busty
- Date: Jan 3, 2017 01:50 JST
- Tags: BD, Comedy, DVD Extras, Getsuyoubi no Tawawa, Image Gallery, Oppai, Pine Jam
Busty schoolgirl anime Getsuyoubi no Tawawa has brought its J-cup action to BD, offering up an equally naughty bonus animation as thanks to those dedicating money to the brief series – which may possibly guarantee further seasons down the line.
The sexy extra animation:
Omake:
By the gods, it's all or nothing in that last part.