RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Ota7


C91-Extra-3-24

Having braved the ferociously frigid weather, cosplayers that participated in Comiket 91 can take pride in knowing that their efforts and dedication will not go unappreciated, as indicated by the thousands of images that have been distributed all about the internet.

Some of the aforementioned images:

C91-Extra-3-1

C91-Extra-3-2

C91-Extra-3-3

C91-Extra-3-4

C91-Extra-3-5

C91-Extra-3-6

C91-Extra-3-7

C91-Extra-3-8

C91-Extra-3-9

C91-Extra-3-10

C91-Extra-3-11

C91-Extra-3-12

C91-Extra-3-13

C91-Extra-3-14

C91-Extra-3-15

C91-Extra-3-16

C91-Extra-3-17

C91-Extra-3-18

C91-Extra-3-19

C91-Extra-3-20

C91-Extra-3-21

C91-Extra-3-22

C91-Extra-3-23

C91-Extra-3-24

C91-Extra-3-25

C91-Extra-3-26

C91-Extra-3-27

C91-Extra-3-28

C91-Extra-3-29

C91-Extra-3-30

C91-Extra-3-31

C91-Extra-3-32

C91-Extra-3-33

C91-Extra-3-34

C91-Extra-3-35

C91-Extra-3-36

C91-Extra-3-37

C91-Extra-3-38

C91-Extra-3-39

C91-Extra-3-40

C91-Extra-3-41

C91-Extra-3-42

C91-Extra-3-43

C91-Extra-3-44

C91-Extra-3-45

C91-Extra-3-46

C91-Extra-3-47

C91-Extra-3-48

C91-Extra-3-49

C91-Extra-3-50

C91-Extra-3-51

C91-Extra-3-52

C91-Extra-3-53

C91-Extra-3-54

C91-Extra-3-55

C91-Extra-3-56

C91-Extra-3-57

C91-Extra-3-58

C91-Extra-3-59

C91-Extra-3-60

C91-Extra-3-61

C91-Extra-3-62

C91-Extra-3-63

C91-Extra-3-64

C91-Extra-3-65

C91-Extra-3-66

C91-Extra-3-67

C91-Extra-3-68

C91-Extra-3-69

C91-Extra-3-70

C91-Extra-3-71

C91-Extra-3-72

C91-Extra-3-73

C91-Extra-3-74

C91-Extra-3-75

C91-Extra-3-76

C91-Extra-3-77

C91-Extra-3-78

C91-Extra-3-79

C91-Extra-3-80

C91-Extra-3-81

C91-Extra-3-82

C91-Extra-3-83

C91-Extra-3-84

C91-Extra-3-85

C91-Extra-3-86

C91-Extra-3-87

C91-Extra-3-89

C91-Extra-3-88

C91-Extra-3-90

C91-Extra-3-91

C91-Extra-3-92

C91-Extra-3-93

C91-Extra-3-94

C91-Extra-3-95

C91-Extra-3-96

C91-Extra-3-97

C91-Extra-3-98



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:43 03/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pics 7-9. Real or fake?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Kevin
    Comment by Kevin
    01:53 03/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    That Tharja cosplay is fucking hot.

    Reply to Kevin


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Virus Hacker Busted: “A Typical Fat Cat-Loving Otaku”
    Dragon Ball Super “More Tournaments!”
    Haruhi-chan Guitar
    Mysterious Girlfriend X Sexy Bikini Anime
    Outstanding Rin Tohsaka Cosplay
    Anime Japan 2014 Cosplay Quite Ravishing
    23
    Goddess of 2ch “Ako”: “I Get Turned On Being Watched”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments