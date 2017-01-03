RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Otakultura


Anime Studios & Artists Wish You A Happy 2017

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-39

Both revered anime studios and notable anime artists have provided an abundance of tasteful illustrations in celebration of the newly arrived 2017, no doubt raising the morale of anime enthusiasts as they pray that high quality anime be in high abundance in the year of the Trump.

Animation DO:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-1

Kohei Ashiya:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-2

BanG Dream!:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-3

Barakamon/Handa-kun:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-4

Demi-chan wa Kataritai:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-5

Katsumi Enami:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-6

Hagane Orchestra:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-7

Harikamo:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-8

Masakazu Ishiguro:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-9

Shintarō Kago:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-10

Hideo Kojima:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-11

Kyoto Animation:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-12

Shinov Mimori:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-13

Osomatsu-san:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-14

Nitroplus:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-15

Tsukasa Saimura:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-16

Sakura Trick:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-17

Kouji Seo:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-18

Sunrise:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-19

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-20

Junichiro Taniguchi:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-21

Ukami:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-22

ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-23

Daisuki:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-24

The Eccentric Family 2:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-25

Final Fantasy XV:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-26

Live-Action Gintama film:

Haifuri:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-27

Haruchika – Haruta & Chika:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-28

Kazue Katou:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-29

Kemono Friends:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-30

Kingdom Hearts:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-31

Chūya Koyama:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-32

A Lull in the Sea:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-33

Mobius Final Fantasy:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-34

Eiichiro Oda:

Gengoroh Tagame:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-35

Viz Media:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-36

Shaft:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-37

Shoutaro Tokunou:

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-38

Anime-Studios-Artists-Wish-Happy-2017-39

Love Live Sunshine!:



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Public Clock Tower Sex Exhibitionism
    Fractale Nessa Figure
    Jesus Christ Super Sentai
    Nekomonogatari Shiro Yuri Matsuri
    OL Goddess of 2ch: “Formally Feisty!”
    Marvelous Madoka Mizugi Cosplay by Mashiro Yuki
    Comiket 89 Cosplay Scorching Hot
    Nekopuchi Makoto Mania


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments