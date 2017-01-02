Tokyo Anime Award Festival’s Top 20 Anime of 2016
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 2, 2017 03:50 JST
- Tags: Binan Boueibu Love, Joker Game, Mob Psycho 100, Rankings, Yuri on Ice
The Tokyo Anime Award Festival website has accepted the input of thousands of voters in an attempt to ascertain the most well-received anime of 2016, resulting in fujoshi rotters stealing the laurels as their most worshiped series easily steals first place.
The ranking, which consisted of 480,004 total votes:
1. Yuri on Ice
2. Joker Game
3. Binan Koukou Chikyu Boei-bu LOVE!
5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans
7. Gintama
9. Soukyuu no Fafner: Dead Aggressor – Exodus –
10. World Trigger
11. Osomatsu-san
12. Touken Ranbu -Hanamaru-
13. Ponkotsu Quest
14. D.Gray-man HALLOW
15. Star-Myu
16. 91 Days
17. One-Punch Man
18. Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen
19. Haikyu!! Karasuno High School vs Shiratorizawa Academy
20. Uta no Prince-sama Maji LOVE Legend Star
World Trigger anime no way