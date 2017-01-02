RSSChannel

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival website has accepted the input of thousands of voters in an attempt to ascertain the most well-received anime of 2016, resulting in fujoshi rotters stealing the laurels as their most worshiped series easily steals first place.

The ranking, which consisted of 480,004 total votes:


1. Yuri on Ice

2. Joker Game

3. Binan Koukou Chikyu Boei-bu LOVE!

4. Mob Psycho 100

5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans

6. Dream Festival!

7. Gintama

8. K Return of Kings

9. Soukyuu no Fafner: Dead Aggressor – Exodus –

10. World Trigger

11. Osomatsu-san

12. Touken Ranbu -Hanamaru-

13. Ponkotsu Quest

14. D.Gray-man HALLOW

15. Star-Myu

16. 91 Days

17. One-Punch Man

18. Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen

19. Haikyu!! Karasuno High School vs Shiratorizawa Academy

20. Uta no Prince-sama Maji LOVE Legend Star



    Avatar of SugoiMan
    Comment by SugoiMan
    04:19 02/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    World Trigger anime no way

