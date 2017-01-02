Fate/Grand Order -First Order- Exceeds Expectations
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 2, 2017 02:10 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Drama, Fate/Grand Order, Image Gallery, Lay-duce, Megane
The hour-long Fate/Grand Order -First Order- special has finally given Fate/Grand Order players the opportunity to witness all the game’s beloved characters in anime form, naturally granting the cute Shielder a great deal of screen-time, which was surely influenced by the sexiness of her Halloween outfit.
Omake:
why does type moon never use female protagist and only male and saber