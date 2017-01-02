Fate Anime Due En Masse in 2017
Trailers for several upcoming Fate animations have emerged online, overwhelming avid anime fans with their abundance and implying that 2017 will surely be a superb time to be a Fate fanatic – and also demonstrating that the franchise will not be slowing down anytime soon.
Fate/Extra Last Encore‘s 2nd PV (which will be animated by Shaft):
An announcement has also revealed that Fate/Apocrypha will be receiving an anime adaptation (animated by A-1 Pictures), its first PV has been released:
The previously announced Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel three-part movie (which is being animated by Ufotable) has also obtained a trailer for its first part:
All animations and movies are planned for a 2017 release.
stop makeing fate stay
Nero is love.
it's like star wars, where after a long while, they just suddenly decided its time to milk every single character in the series till they dry
I'd totes watch fate animated by SHAFT