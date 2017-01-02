RSSChannel

Fate Anime Due En Masse in 2017

Trailers for several upcoming Fate animations have emerged online, overwhelming avid anime fans with their abundance and implying that 2017 will surely be a superb time to be a Fate fanatic – and also demonstrating that the franchise will not be slowing down anytime soon.

Fate/Extra Last Encore‘s 2nd PV (which will be animated by Shaft):

An announcement has also revealed that Fate/Apocrypha will be receiving an anime adaptation (animated by A-1 Pictures), its first PV has been released:

The previously announced Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel three-part movie (which is being animated by Ufotable) has also obtained a trailer for its first part:

All animations and movies are planned for a 2017 release.



