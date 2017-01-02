Comiket 91 Cosplay Ablaze With Passion
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Jan 2, 2017 03:51 JST
- Tags: Comiket, Cosplay, Events, Image Gallery, Oppai, Tokyo Big Sight, Winter
Those who were unable to take part in the massively overcrowded yet sensational Comiket 91 can rest assured knowing that even more images of the sublime costume play on display therein are still starting to circulate, allowing any and all to witness the marvelous cosplay and share their opinions.
More photos of the event’s cosplayers: