Eating Out My Beautiful Wife: “Who Has a Wife Like This!?”

Anri Okita has taken on the role of a “housewife” in “Eating Out My Beautiful Wife“, which allows watchers to insert themselves (unfortunately not in the physical sense) into the steamy AV and become the lucky husband married to the buxom woman, suitable for those who would rather trade traditional hardcore content for solo onanistic action.

The well established performer will also be present at the upcoming AVN awards in Las Vegas; her promotional video can be seen below:

The overly busty AV:

Those obsessed with the talented actress can perhaps amplify their fantasies for her with the aid of “Eating Out My Beautiful Wife” now.